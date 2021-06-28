You’re Invited: Learn About the White House’s Woke Capitalism Agenda

Is the Biden Administration preparing to march in lockstep with woke shareholder activists, or does it have feet of clay?

Join Justin Danhof, Esq., director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP), for a virtual panel discussion on “The Future of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing.” This Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) Zoom presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 at 12pm Eastern. The event is expected to last an hour.

FEP is the established leader in conservative shareholder activism fighting the ESG agenda. And while FEP has waged battles against ESG extremism in boardrooms, at investor meetings, before the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and elsewhere, the new Biden majority leading the SEC has unveiled plans to force left-wing ESG goals upon American corporations that would mandate their inclusion in everyday decision-making.

Will the government follow through on this intention, and if so, what will that mean for the profitability of corporate America? For the quality of American workplaces? For the individual investor? For Americans’ retirement security and property rights? Tune in to find out!

Justin will be joined in the discussion by National Review’s Andrew Stuttaford and the Cato Institute’s Jennifer J. Schulp. CEI’s Richard Morrison will moderate the event.

Click here to register for this sure-to-be-lively and very informative July 6 presentation.