Conservatives Demand Fauci’s Firing

Noting that “[p]ublic health is not an invitation to dictatorship,” prominent conservatives are calling on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to the White House.

Joining National Center Executive Vice President Justin Danhof, Esq., in signing the Conservative Action Project letter were over 100 conservatives – including J. Kenneth Blackwell of Constitutional Congress; Kevin Roberts, Ph.D., of the Texas Public Policy Foundation; C. Preston Noell III of Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.; Carrie Lukas of Independent Women’s Forum and James Taylor of the Heartland Institute. Affiliations are for identification purposes only.

The letter cited the revelation of at least two National Institutes of Health grants made to the EcoHealth Alliance that funded gain-of-function coronavirus research. This work was subcontracted to the Wuhan Institute in China – a suspected origin for the COVID-19 outbreak – at a time when the Obama and Trump Administrations prohibited such research.

The signers asserted:

It has become increasingly clear that Dr. Fauci can no longer direct a coherent and transparent leadership role in the national public health response to COVID-19. Release of documents, including Dr. Fauci’s own emails, show he misled the country with regard to masking, virus origin theories, and herd immunity based on his own beliefs about what he thought the country “needed to hear.”

The letter also suggested Dr. Fauci perjured himself during congressional testimony when questioned about the nature and execution of the grants.

“We call on President Biden to fire Dr. Fauci,” signers demanded, “and if he does not, we call on Congress to impeach him and remove him from his public service positions at the White House and the NIAID.”

Click here to read the letter in its entirety and see all of the signers.