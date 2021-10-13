Pfizer’s “Systematic Racism” Problem

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company best known for one of the COVID-19 vaccines and the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, is up-front about instituting racial quotas. And this exposes the company to complaints that it is actually engaged in the “systemic racism” that its leaders seem to think they will eliminate.

“Is Pfizer admitting that right now, it is practicing systematic racism? That’s a pretty damning admission and one that management and the board must address immediately and publicly,” said National Center Executive Vice President Justin Danhof, Esq., in an interview with the Fox Business Network.

Pfizer’s “Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2020” – published in early 2021 – sets up “opportunity parity goals” for 2025 that commit the company to “increasing our minority representation from 19% to 32%” for blacks and Hispanics. CEO Albert Bourla called them “concrete goals” to fight “systemic racism and gender equity challenges.”

“Lawsuits should abound over Pfizer’s obviously racist hiring system,” Justin pointed out. He explained:

Under federal law, employers are encouraged to seek diverse workforces, but quota systems are completely unlawful. Even in college admissions, where the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed affirmative action programs, the Court has explicitly said that race quotes are illegal to achieve diversity goals.

An anonymous Pfizer employee told the Fox Business Network that “[w]e now have quotas, basically, in hiring and promotions.”

Justin noted this puts Pfizer in legal jeopardy:

All non-minority applicants that are passed over for hiring or promotion at Pfizer should immediately sue the company for discriminatory hiring practices.

And this discrimination, he added, should be troubling also to the company’s shareholders:

[A]s a Pfizer investor, I am worried that hiring people based on race rather than qualifications, will diminish my return on investment,” Danhof added. “It seems that the board is violating its fiduciary obligations to its shareholders as well as its duty of loyalty. Investors should also sue Pfizer to try and stop this racist nonsense.

