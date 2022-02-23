See National Center Speakers at CPAC

Are you attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando later this week?

If you are, you won’t want to miss the members of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) and Project 21 black leadership network who are speaking on each and every day of the conference:

FEP Director Scott Shepard is leading a discussion on “Fighting Woke, Inc.” scheduled for Thursday, February 24 at 11:45am in the Gatlin Ballroom.

Project 21 member Deroy Murdock is participating in a town hall discussion on “Pupil Propaganda” with U.S. Representatives Mary Miller (IL) and Ted Budd (NC), Daily Wire host Candace Owens and parent-activist Stacy Langton on Friday, February 25 at 1:30pm in the Gatlin Ballroom.

And on Saturday, February 26, National Center Executive Vice President Justin Danhof will join former Trump Administration Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and former Trump White House Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp in a panel discussion title “Woke, Inc.” on at 5:05pm – also in the Gatlin Ballroom.

And keep your eye out for Project 21 members attending CPAC, including Joe Mobley and Jerry Brooks!