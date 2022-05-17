JPMorgan Isn’t Just a Bank – But It Should Be

If Bank Insists on Embracing “Stakeholder Capitalism,” It May Need to Become a Public Benefit Corporation Instead

Washington, D.C. – At today’s JPMorgan Chase & Co. annual shareholder meeting, the Free Enterprise Project (FEP) presented a tongue-in-cheek shareholder proposal suggesting that the banking giant redefine itself as a public benefit corporation due to its embrace of so-called “stakeholder capitalism.”

FEP Associate Ethan Peck, who presented the proposal at the virtual meeting, argued that the bank’s stakeholder capitalism model – which seeks to serve all stakeholders instead of just shareholders – better matches the definition of a public benefit corporation than the bank’s current status as a conventional Delaware corporation.

“JPMorgan wants to have its cake and it eat it too,” Peck said after the meeting. “It pretends to ‘serve all stakeholders’ but then refuses to make the legal adjustments required to ‘serve all stakeholders.’ Of course, it’s all just a bluff. But that bluff has ramifications, because it allows executives to continue to corrupt the dynamic between the board and its shareholders. This gives board members a heightened ability to pursue special interests and enrich themselves in the process.”

FEP Director Scott Shepard agreed with Peck’s assessment.

“Of course Jamie Dimon did not want to turn JPMorgan into a charitable corporation, though that’s the only legal way to enact the ‘stakeholder capitalism’ that he purports to support. It was all a ruse,” Shepard said. “Dimon wants to control the economy and to reach further into the social policy of the country and the world, but he considers himself far too grand to have to run for or be appointed to anything official. For him, stakeholder capitalism has always been about putting his personal policy preferences in the mouths of convenient stakeholders, allowing him to ignore the company’s and shareholders’ interests in pursuit of his own. All of this is terrifically illegal, and intensely unwise at a too-big-to-fail bank. We’ll see what comes of it all.”

To read Peck’s statement accompanying FEP’s shareholder proposal, click here. To listen to it, click here. FEP’s proposal, Proposal 8, can be found on page 100 in JPMorgan’s proxy statement.

Peck also submitted a question regarding JPMorgan’s financing of the controversial World Economic Forum (WEF), which can be read here. Since the meeting was held virtually, a moderator was given the opportunity to pre-screen shareholder questions, and the question was ignored outright.

“Jamie Dimon sees himself as not just a CEO, but rather a global leader responsible for addressing ills such as war in Europe, racism, sexism and every other ism, but he doesn’t have the fortitude to address a straightforward question from a JPMorgan shareholder,” said Peck. “What a wimp. I’m sure Xi and Putin are terrified of him.”

Launched in 2007, the National Center's Free Enterprise Project focuses on shareholder activism and the confluence of big government and big business. Over the past four years alone, FEP representatives have participated in over 100 shareholder meetings – advancing free-market ideals about health care, energy, taxes, subsidies, regulations, religious freedom, food policies, media bias, gun rights, workers' rights and other important public policy issues. As the leading voice for conservative-minded investors, it annually files more than 90 percent of all right-of-center shareholder resolutions.

FEP activity has been covered by media outlets including the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Variety, the Associated Press, Bloomberg, Drudge Report, Business Insider, National Public Radio and SiriusXM.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank.

