Abortion And Transgenderism Have Gnostic Roots

In his recent column in Human Events, Free Enterprise Project associate Ethan Peck outlines how Gnosticism may explain the left’s positions on transgenderism and abortion.

“The central thesis of Gnosticism is that each individual is in possession of personal spiritual knowledge called ‘gnosis’ (in other words, ‘my truth’),” writes Ethan.

