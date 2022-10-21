WALTERS: Reparations Are Un-American And Unnecessary For Black People To Succeed Again In America

In his recent commentary for Daily Caller, Project 21 Member Rasheed Walters says that, “Reparations discussions dominate African-American dinner tables, barbershops, beauty salons, TV and radio programs, policy think tanks, and public spaces today. However, despite decades of discussion, the issue is just a political catchphrase for appealing to black voters. Who is qualified? How much money and land should be given? Who will handle this massive payoff – and how? The U.S. Government will never provide reparations to African-Americans because of these complexities. No amount of research can determine or decide eligibility, but this doesn’t stop grifters from obtaining government funds to research this unanswerable question.”

