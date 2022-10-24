YouTube Censorship Continues

Project 21 Chairman, Horace Cooper, writes in American Greatness, “Decades ago, when Big Tech first offered its services, it promised that it was creating a digital community square where the public was welcome to participate in public discourse… But what Big Tech gives, it can take away. And over the last few years, it has aggressively engaged in retrenchment. This is especially true for YouTube.”

“Our group Project 21 is the latest victim of YouTube censorship. One of our ambassadors, Chris Arps, a prominent radio talk show host, was suspended over making the commonsense observation that the majority of gays don’t support the sexualization of young children,” writes Cooper.

