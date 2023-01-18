Take Action: Tell Chase to Respect Customers of All Beliefs

Chase Bank has been very naughty.

It has refused to sign, or even to meet with some of its largest investors about, the Viewpoint Diversity Business Index, the first comprehensive measure of corporate respect for free speech and religious liberty.

But Chase’s problem isn’t confined to just laziness or negligence. It also seems to be actively discriminating against groups with which its woke leadership disagrees.

Chase has recently “debanked” fossil fuel companies, firearms manufacturers and even a religious liberty nonprofit headed by former U.S. Ambassador Sam Brownback.

The Free Enterprise Project has launched a petition by which YOU can tell Chase to respect customers of all viewpoints. Sign here to stop Chase’s assault on free speech and religious liberty.