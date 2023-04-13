Bud Light Travesty Is Only the Latest Proof That Woke Isn’t Working

Making Bud Light more “relevant” and less “fratty” by signing it up to the trans agenda is turning out to be a mistake, but it’s only the highest-profile of many proofs in recent weeks that wokeness is hitting corporate bottom lines hard.

In a new commentary at RealClearMarkets, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard notes that Starbucks, Walmart and Whole Foods have collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars to push left-wing policies, only to have to shut down their businesses where those policies are embraced.

The longer companies stick to the woke line, the more clearly they violate their duties to shareholders.

