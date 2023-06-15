Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper:

Our hearts and prayers go out to Daniel Penny and his family. After Mr. Penny stood up to protect defenseless passengers on a subway train, New York’s woke DA has decided that it is Mr. Penny who should be punished for New York’s failure to prevent Jordan Neely’s behavior.

New York’s crime epidemic is out of control. That problem rests with the leadership of New York City and the state legislature of New York. Like others on the train, we’re grateful that Mr. Penny was there when he was.

There have been too many attacks by predators on subway platforms and on the subway in NYC. This is where the NY District Attorney should put his focus.

The right to self-defense is a right that is older than America. Instead of charging Daniel Penny, New York should be honoring him and any other citizen who defends passengers on the subway.