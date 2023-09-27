Boy, Oh Boy! Black Conservatives Denounce Biden’s Racist Remarks

On Saturday evening, while speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus’s Phoenix Awards, President Joe Biden demonstrated a profound lack of respect for legendary rapper, producer, actor, songwriter and two-time Grammy Award winner LL Cool J. He butchered his name when he slurred “LL Jay Cool J” before then referring to him as “boy” — a derogatory term steeped in racist history.

Members of the Project 21 black leadership network note that the president’s behavior is part of a long trend that they consider disrespectful to black America.

“I think President Biden has a deeply-seated racial hatred for blacks. His animosity comes out whenever he speaks of black men,” says Project 21 member Emery McClendon. “Such is the case when President Biden called LL Cool J a ‘boy.’ He immediately caught himself and threw in the word man, but not before further degrading and insulting LL Cool J’s physical appearance. Such statements used by the president prove his racist animosity and bias because they continue to occur.”

“We have known of President Biden’s penchant for racial remarks for decades, yet he has always been given a pass for making them. Why?” asks McClendon.

“His remarks have always been made during widely popular broadcast events, and because they are so common, we must not assume that what Biden says are slip-ups,” continues McClendon. “We also must not assume they are a result of his aging mind. The remarks occur too often. There needs to be a great outcry from the media and from black communities nationwide. His repetitive racist remarks are divisive and hurtful.”

Consider the problematic history regarding the use of the term “boy” to refer to people of color.

One morning in the 1930s, a policeman approached young Martin Luther King, Jr.’s father for a minor traffic violation and said, “All right, boy, pull over and let me see your license,” to which King’s father replied, “I’m no boy.” MLK Sr. then pointed at young King who was sitting next to him and said: “This is a boy. I am a man, and until you call me one, I will not listen to you.” Years later King would point to that incident and the use of the word “boy” as one of Jim Crow’s ritual humiliations.

President Biden, who makes shifting claims of having been a civil rights activist, should know better. Yet he has used similar derogatory remarks toward minorities throughout his public life spanning more than 50 years. The fact that he is not roundly condemned for such blatantly racist language speaks to the hypocrisy of a progressive left that seems — through both silence and inaction — to deem his behavior acceptable.

“LL Cool J has been an icon in the world of hip hop music for decades,” says Project 21 member and ordained pastor Terris E. Todd. “President Biden not knowing his name or fame and referring to him as ‘that boy’ is no surprise to me and many others. Sadly his supporters tolerate it!”

“Whether it’s having trouble remembering the names of iconic and incredibly successful black artists, calling grown men boys, or trying to tell the African-American community who they can and can’t vote for in order to remain black, it comes as no surprise that President Biden’s approval ratings continue to plummet amongst blacks,” says Project 21 member and national victims rights advocate Madeline Brame. “As a black woman who has been victimized by the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration, I fight to protect the working and middle class families who are being destroyed by the left’s policies.”