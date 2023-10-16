On the Fox News program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper condemned those at Harvard University and elsewhere in America who are justifying the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists.

Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow guest Professor Alan Dershowitz:

I am astonished to see that there is this level of hate that exists right within the midst of us.

Like the professor, I believe that if you support the burning, the gassing, the beheading of people because of their religion, you are a Nazi. And I don’t want to work with you. I don’t want to do business with people who want to do business with you. I don’t want to have any association.

You may have the right to advocate the evil views that you advocate, but you should not expect to be welcomed in society. Law firms should not welcome you. Corporate America should not welcome you.

I am particularly dismayed that there are folks who claim they’re trying to look out for the marginalized. Taking a baby and cutting his head off? If that’s not marginalized, I don’t know what is.

This behavior should never ever be condoned.