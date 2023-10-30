Black Lives Matter Plaza

30 Oct 2023 Horace Cooper Declares: “Mayor Bowser, Get Rid of BLM Plaza!”

Following a series of pro-Hamas statements from Black Lives Matter (BLM) groups, Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper is adding his voice to those calling on Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to rename Black Lives Matter Plaza.

BLM has always been based on a lie. Mayor Bowser should never have given the nation’s capital imprimatur to BLM. Not only have we seen that the leaders of BLM have been revealed as grifters buying mansions and the like, but their slur about American cops has led to the greatest crime wave in modern times — disproportionately affecting blacks.

It’s no surprise that this anti-American Marxist group that hates the nuclear family wholeheartedly embraces anti-semitism.  Mayor Bowser, get rid of BLM Plaza!



