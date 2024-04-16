Bill Maher has put himself and the the pro-choice movement front and center by making the comment that “abortion is kind of murder: we won’t miss you.” He added that he’s “OK with that.”
The pro-choice movement has tried to sideline that argument for years because of its negative impact on its image. Now Bill Maher has seemingly brought the issue of murder being associated with abortion to the table without fear of any fallout or public scrutiny. He has finally shed light on the true purpose and mindset of abortion, as seen from pro-choice eyes, and it won’t go over well with public sentiment as we move closer to the November election.  It’s bound to become a major issue because of his statement.  His statement has a negative tone that is sure to bring about some deep discussion from those on both sides of the issue.
The cat is now out of the bag, and it’s going to be  tough to put it back in again.

 

Demetrius Minor

Demetrius Minor

Project 21 Ambassador Demetrius Minor:

The conservative movement chooses to embrace the totality of being pro-life.

We must come to the realization that abortion is murder and antagonistic to the culture and sanctity of life that we must uphold.

More individuals should be willing to think more critically about this issue.

 