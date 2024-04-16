16 Apr 2024 No Laughing Matter: Comedian Bill Maher Says Abortion Is Murder, And That’s OK
Bill Maher just said the quiet part out loud.
On last Friday’s show, the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” started with a conciliatory tone: “I scold the left when they say [pro-lifers] hate women… they don’t hate women.” He said the pro-abortion lobby “just made that up.”
But then Maher admitted something truly jaw-dropping. He said that pro-lifers “ think [abortion] is murder, and it kind of is. I’m just okay with that. Isn’t that the pro-choice position?”
Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding to Maher’s remarks.
Project 21 Ambassador Patrina Mosley:
Bill Maher is right. If only we could have this type of consistent thinking across the board for all in the pro-life movement and conservative candidates.
Abortion violently takes the innocent life of a human being. Period and simply put.
Have we learned nothing from the past? The issue of “states’ rights” held blacks in bondage as chattel property for nearly three hundred years.
We cannot stand united as a country until we restore human dignity. What we have learned from the past is that protecting human dignity is possible. Reversing wrongs into rights can happen and we must never stop speaking out for those who cannot defend themselves.
Project 21 Ambassador Dr. Brenda J. Thiam:
To be so casual in stating overtly that abortion is murder and “no one will miss you” is very saddening.
The sanctity of life isn’t of value anymore. The potentiality of the person who will discover the cure for cancer or the person who will discover the cure for Alzheimer’s means nothing to most people.
I would hope more people will understand that life is precious and it should be valued even in the womb of the mother.
Project 21 Ambassador Emery McClendon:
Bill Maher has put himself and the the pro-choice movement front and center by making the comment that “abortion is kind of murder: we won’t miss you.” He added that he’s “OK with that.”
The pro-choice movement has tried to sideline that argument for years because of its negative impact on its image. Now Bill Maher has seemingly brought the issue of murder being associated with abortion to the table without fear of any fallout or public scrutiny. He has finally shed light on the true purpose and mindset of abortion, as seen from pro-choice eyes, and it won’t go over well with public sentiment as we move closer to the November election. It’s bound to become a major issue because of his statement. His statement has a negative tone that is sure to bring about some deep discussion from those on both sides of the issue.The cat is now out of the bag, and it’s going to be tough to put it back in again.
Project 21 Ambassador Demetrius Minor:
The conservative movement chooses to embrace the totality of being pro-life.
We must come to the realization that abortion is murder and antagonistic to the culture and sanctity of life that we must uphold.
More individuals should be willing to think more critically about this issue.