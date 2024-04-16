No Laughing Matter: Comedian Bill Maher Says Abortion Is Murder, And That’s OK

Bill Maher just said the quiet part out loud.

On last Friday’s show, the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” started with a conciliatory tone: “I scold the left when they say [pro-lifers] hate women… they don’t hate women.” He said the pro-abortion lobby “just made that up.”

But then Maher admitted something truly jaw-dropping. He said that pro-lifers “ think [abortion] is murder, and it kind of is. I’m just okay with that. Isn’t that the pro-choice position?”

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding to Maher’s remarks.

Project 21 Ambassador Patrina Mosley:

Bill Maher is right. If only we could have this type of consistent thinking across the board for all in the pro-life movement and conservative candidates. Abortion violently takes the innocent life of a human being. Period and simply put. Have we learned nothing from the past? The issue of “states’ rights” held blacks in bondage as chattel property for nearly three hundred years. We cannot stand united as a country until we restore human dignity. What we have learned from the past is that protecting human dignity is possible. Reversing wrongs into rights can happen and we must never stop speaking out for those who cannot defend themselves.

Project 21 Ambassador Dr. Brenda J. Thiam:

To be so casual in stating overtly that abortion is murder and “no one will miss you” is very saddening. The sanctity of life isn’t of value anymore. The potentiality of the person who will discover the cure for cancer or the person who will discover the cure for Alzheimer’s means nothing to most people. I would hope more people will understand that life is precious and it should be valued even in the womb of the mother.

Project 21 Ambassador Emery McClendon: