Project 21’s Stacy Washington Begins Weekday Satellite Radio Show

Project 21 Co-Chairman Stacy Washington will bring her “Stacy on the Right” talk radio show to weeknights on the SiriusXM Patriot channel beginning November 30.

Stacy, who previously hosted a weekend program and served as a frequent guest host, will now be heard Monday through Friday from 9:00pm until midnight Eastern Time. SiriusXM Patriot – a conservative talk-oriented format on the satellite radio service – is found on channel 125.

SiriusXM Vice President Dave Gorab said that Stacy’s weekend show “didn’t take long to take off with our audience.” He added: