Black Conservatives Question Impeachment Motives

With the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump set to begin – in a second attempt to remove him from office after he’s actually left office (go figure) – members of the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network have spoken out against the congressional action as “just political payback” based on “zero evidence.”

And, as Project 21 Co-Chairman Stacy Washington pointed out, this high-profile leftist crusade against the former president may actually backfire. “He has a lot to prove here,” she said, noting that a lot of their accusations will be scrutinized on a national stage.

On Newsmax television, Project 21 member Christopher Arps said of impeachment, “I don’t think it’s going to work.” During a panel discussion on the “Wake Up America” program, he called the charges against Trump a “trope” that “they’re still trying to use… to convict him in the Senate.”

Regarding the politicization of the process and similar attempts to prosecute or otherwise sully Trump’s reputation, Christopher added:

The American people see what is going on – this is just political payback. What’s even worse is you have President Biden having the Justice Department… investigate his predecessor. I think the American people will see what this is really all about.

Project 21 member Deroy Murdock, in a commentary published on the Newsmax website, argued that the accusations lack legal merit:

Trump urged his supporters to exercise their First Amendment rights placidly and convince sympathetic legislators to pursue their perfectly constitutional and lawful objections to Electoral College votes from states suspected of ballot irregularities. Much as occurred in 1877, congressional objectors proposed a 10-day emergency audit of these serious claims. Trump knew this was the last chance to document these accusations. Alas, zealots brutally disrupted this process when they burst police barricades about 1:00 p.m., some 13 minutes before Trump finished talking. The Trump-loathing Washington Post now reports that this lethal assault was planned one to five days earlier.

In short, Deroy proclaimed, there is “zero evidence against Trump.” As for what his critics should do, he advised:

They should forfeit their prosecution and, instead, apologize to 331 million Americans for their asylum-grade psychological projection: They, not Trump, repeatedly excused and encouraged violence, not least during the blistering George Floyd madness, which killed 25 people, wounded some 700 law-enforcement officials, and converted $1 billion in public and private property into rubble and ash.

It’s highly unlikely there will be any change of heart in these final moments before the Senate takes up the case against Trump. But, on another episode of “Wake Up America,” Stacy noted that the Senate trial of the former president could open the door to a very public analysis of the election claims he raised on January 6.

Fellow panelist and Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes said that the trial is a risk for the accusers because it “puts the Congress itself on trial” and gives Trump his “biggest opportunity” to “make his case” to the American people outside of media gatekeepers.

Stacy added:

Millions of Americans are under the impression that this is just some loony, made-up conspiracy that the right believes in that has no basis in fact. But, in fact, there were 81 cases – and 30 of them are still active. And there have been people who have been prosecuted for election fraud from the November 2020 election. Americans need to know the truth.

As congressional leaders prepare to embark on the Senate impeachment trial, early indicators suggest there is little chance that the Senate will render a guilty verdict against Trump.