Leftist Mayor Opposes Vaccine Mandates

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

There’s no question about Boston Mayor Kim Janey’s leftist credentials. She believes she needs to be “leading with [the] lens” of a “call for racial equity.” Yet, as part of her advocacy for more equity and opposition to alleged modern “slavery,” she is speaking out against the growing trend for imposing vaccine mandates on the American people.

She told WCVB-TV:

There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers… During slavery, post-slavery, as recent as you know what immigrant population has to go through here… Here we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionally impact BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of color] communities.

Commending Janey on her anti-authoritarian position, Project 21 member Rich Holt thanked the mayor for “standing up for individual liberty” against “[t]he medical tyranny that plagues global freedom is frighteningly reminiscent of a dystopian sci-fi movie.”

In a statement that was promoted by nationally-syndicated talk radio host Todd Starnes, Rich added:

Black people, and all citizens globally, have a history of being denied their freedoms by authoritarian regimes who demand certain levels of subservient obedience for the exercise of basic freedoms. Today’s America is unfortunately no different. I commend the mayor for taking a stand against oppression.

As more municipalities and private companies begin establishing vaccine mandates, Janey’s ability to stand her ground against her radical peers is notable.