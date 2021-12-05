Senator, presidential candidate and World War II hero Bob Dole passed away at the age of 98.

Project 21 member Michael Austin, also a native of Kansas, had this to say about the legacy of his former senator:

Our country has lost a national hero.

My fellow Kansans and I lost a dear friend and a lifelong statesman. Senator Bob Dole had a passion for this country that few could ever surpass. From his service in the armed forces to his service to the public by way of elected office, every action by Senator Dole helped make America a better place for all.

From protecting America during World War II to advocating for Americans’ civil rights to working across the aisle for solutions to the nation’s challenges distinguished him. To me, Senator Dole was the shining light of what we all can achieve if we dedicate ourselves to our fellow man. He represented Americans well, and Kansas will undoubtedly miss its favorite son.