Time for BLM Transparency

It’s time for more transparency in the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s time, in the words of one member of the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network, to “begin anew.”

After being given over $90 million in 2020 alone, and having $60 million in its accounts as of a year ago, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) has not filed necessary paperwork for it to be a nonprofit group in good standing.

Washington and California have labeled BLMGNF “delinquent” in its registration obligations – making it unlawful for the group to raise funds in those states. The group subsequently suspended all of its online fundraising (although the Washington Examiner reported making donations from those prohibited states after the ban went into effect).

“How does an organization as large and well-known as Black Lives Matter receive millions of dollars in donations, and the money disappears or is unaccountable? Where are the records and who are the donors?” asked Project 21 member Emery McClendon. “These are questions people should demand answers to in light of the promises made by BLMGNF to help black communities.”

It has been reported that BLMGNF is also noncompliant with similar registration rules for the states of Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, New Mexico and Virginia. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told the Washington Examiner all of this “leads to suspicion” and has him “concerned.”

“Can anyone name one black person or black family BLMGNF has helped with its more than $90 million dollars in donations?” wondered Project 21 member Greg Parker. “This appears to have been nothing more than a Marxist scam from the beginning, designed to sow discord among Americans. Even leftist state attorneys general are questioning where all the money has gone and wanting to hold the leaders personally liable.”

Much of the money that was given to BLMGNF came from corporations. Since investors in these companies should know where their money was spent and on what, the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project has also stepped into the fight by asking American Express in particular to audit and report its spending and programs related to social justice issues. This sort of audit, in part, would let shareholders know if the credit card giant gave money to BLMGNF.

“BLM was supposed to be a movement bringing awareness to the challenging situations and circumstances facing underserved communities,” said Project 21 member Sean Joiner. “BLM received a lot of money during an emotional time in this country. The fact that multiple groups, companies and organizations supported this cause makes the allegations of potential misuse of funds for personal enrichment even more saddening. It is my hope that this doesn’t further exacerbate the situation in a country already hurting from the pandemic and the social unrest from the last three years.”

BLMGNF Co-Founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors left the group after it was revealed that she bought millions of dollars in properties in places like Malibu. And her wife helped purchase the $6 million Toronto, Ontario mansion once owned by the Communist Party of Canada. Financial reports like the ones now demanded by state governments would bring transparency to this issue and potentially absolve Khan-Cullors of allegations of profiteering from this political cause.

“It is time to revisit the drawing board!” demanded Project 21 member Paul Jones. “Solutions must begin with making a fresh start by addressing current financial woes, defining clear goals with concise plans of action – including working successfully to redevelop police departments as opposed to defunding them –and forcing the destruction of barriers black Americans face daily by offering policy that directly impacts our lives such as unifying to alter land development ordinances which will heighten social determinants of health. Black Lives Matter must begin anew.”