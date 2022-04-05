Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation: Righteousness Beats Representation

Having been passed out of committee and gaining the support of a few Republican senators, it seems the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court is assured.

But there are still lingering – and troubling – questions that need to be addressed before Jackson is awarded a lifetime job on the nation’s highest court.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s troubling record on child pornography is a big deal,” wrote Project 21 member Patrina Mosley. “Child pornography is an epidemic plaguing our country.”

In a Washington Times commentary, Patrina noted that Jackson’s commentary on child pornography-related cases is “even more troubling”:

While serving on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Judge Jackson asked if there could be “a less-serious child pornography offender who is engaging in the type of conduct in the group experience level because their motivation is the challenge, or to use the technology.” She also wondered if “the people who are in this… find status in their participation in the community, but would be categorized as nonsexually motivated.” During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Jackson has defended her apparent sympathy for offenders over victims and evaded questions about her responsibility for appropriate sentencing. She doubled down on the notion of “less-serious” sexual offenders.

Patrina stated this indicates that Jackson has “a worldview problem on the nature of evil.”

Acknowledging that Jackson’s appointment is heralded by liberal politicians and the media as a first for a black woman, Patrina countered:

As a black woman, I realize representation matters. But righteousness matters even more.

“What seems lost on Judge Jackson in all of this are the voices of the victims of child pornography,” Patrina wrote. “Simply put, child pornography is a crime scene. Yet instead of defending victims, she has defended and sympathized with sexual offenders.”

As the full Senate nears a vote on Jackson’s confirmation, Patrina remarked:

There is no reason our society should be soft on the victimization of women and children. Judge Jackson’s words and actions in dealing with the problem of pedophilia makes her unqualified for the highest court in the land.

