Demanding Answers on China and COVID-19

Pointing out that “[t]he world needs to know the details behind the spread of this deadly virus so everyone understands exactly how this was started,” the National Center for Public Policy Research joined dozens of conservative groups in signing a letter that asked President Donald Trump to launch a formal investigation to uncover and fully document the origins and responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic that has thrown the planet into crisis.

The letter, signed by National Center General Counsel Justin Danhof, Esq., specifically cited efforts by the Chinese government to “blame the United States for the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus.” It added that “the media are creating panic and blaming your administration” for the spread of the virus.

The letter further stated:

China’s outright and extreme politicization of this horrible disease is outrageous, unacceptable, and dangerous. That politicization has already spread panic across the world. The Chinese-led hysteria has roiled markets, and disrupted everyday life for millions of Americans and citizens of other countries around the world.

In addition to the National Center and the Media Research Center – which led the effort – other conservative groups represented on the letter included FreedomWorks, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, the Council for National Policy and Young America’s Foundation.

To follow is the full letter sent to President Trump: