13 Apr 2020 Free Enterprise Project April Newsletter
Justin Danhof offers an update on what’s happening at the Free Enterprise Project.
DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS CHEER CALLS FOR OBJECTIVE REPORTING AT ABC NEWS
“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Just like his predecessor Bob Iger, Disney’s new CEO Bob Chapek seems perfectly content with the wildly biased and slanted coverage at ABC News.”
– FEP Director Justin Danhof, who questioned Chapek in person at the Disney shareholder meeting about recent Project Veritas videos showing the extent of media bias collusion at ABC News
A new FEP analysis suggests a trend of increasing discrimination against right-of-center
shareholder initiatives at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AIDS DISCRIMINATION AGAINST
RIGHT-OF-CENTER AMERICANS
JOHN DEERE EMPLOYEES REMAIN AT RISK OF DISCRIMINATION
Shareholders Reject Proposal Seeking Ideological Balance On Board Of
Directors, Imperiling Workplace Openness And Equality
Justin Danhof: Corporations Killing Their Customers – Literally
Why do so many American companies support the extermination of millions of potential future customers?
It’s a question that the media really needs to start asking corporate executives.
Justin Danhof was featured on Breitbart concerning this issue.
Giving Google Credit but Not a Pass
“Despite many of these same companies being among those who have rightfully earned the criticism of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) in the past – and who will most likely earn it again in the future – we are happy to give them credit in this case for doing something right.” – David Almasi, Vice President, National Center for Public Policy Research