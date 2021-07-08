LEARN ABOUT THE WHITE HOUSE’S WOKE CAPITALISM AGENDA
AMERICAN AIRLINES CLAIMS IT TOOK CONTROVERSIAL POLICY STAND TO PLEASE EMPLOYEES, NAACP
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker claimed that the company’s opposition to election integrity laws is based on feedback from his employees, the NAACP, and CEOs of other companies. Parker failed to mention that American Airlines employees are discouraged from speaking up in opposition to Parker’s own woke personal politics, at the risk of losing their jobs. READ MORE
CORPORATIONS’ UNEQUAL SUPPORT FOR THE EQUALITY ACT REVEALED
The Human Rights Campaign is deceiving people “when it asserts that a long list of companies supports all of the Equality Act, including the actively discriminatory and destructive parts,” says FEP’s Scott Shepard. But, as FEP has uncovered during shareholder activism in meetings this spring, in which CEOs have been asked if they really support all of the Equality Act:
Many companies have evaded and obscured FEP’s questions; others have praised nondiscrimination against gays and lesbians while refusing to say anything about those specific provisions; some have been honest and have expressed their hopes that the worst provisions will be stripped from the bill.
NASDAQ TRADES IN DECEPTION BY MISHANDLING QUESTION CRITICAL OF ITS BOARD DIVERSITY SCHEME
At the Nasdaq, Inc. annual shareholder meeting, CEO Adena Friedman dodged our question about the Nasdaq stock exchange’s proposed requirement that all Nasdaq-listed companies make board director decisions – or explain why they don’t – under a diversity paradigm that looks at race, sex and sexual orientation but not viewpoint diversity. READ MORE
DELTA LOVES TO VIRTUE SIGNAL, AND IT SHOWS
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian backed away from his high-profile opposition to Georgia’s election integrity law, yet refused to explain his U-turn or to apologize for his corporation’s left-wing activism on the issue. READ MORE
