The Human Rights Campaign is deceiving people “when it asserts that a long list of companies supports all of the Equality Act, including the actively discriminatory and destructive parts,” says FEP’s Scott Shepard. But, as FEP has uncovered during shareholder activism in meetings this spring, in which CEOs have been asked if they really support all of the Equality Act: Many companies have evaded and obscured FEP’s questions; others have praised nondiscrimination against gays and lesbians while refusing to say anything about those specific provisions; some have been honest and have expressed their hopes that the worst provisions will be stripped from the bill. READ MORE