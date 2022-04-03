JUST RELEASED: In FEP’s 2022 edition of “Balancing the Boardroom,” we shine a spotlight on some of the most woke CEOs and corporate executives. We hope you will join us in voting against these CEOs — and even entire boards of directors — throughout the coming shareholder season. DOWNLOAD AS A PDF DISNEY’S RACIST EMPLOYEE TRAINING AND COZY CHINA RELATIONSHIP DENOUNCED BY INVESTORS We confronted Disney about its racist employee training programs, which (1) are steeped in Critical Race Theory, (2) give cover to human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and (3) may explain why Whoopi Goldberg was so confused about the Holocaust. READ MORE NOT A SHAREHOLDER? YOU CAN STILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE! JUST ONE SHARE BUYS ADMISSION TO A SHAREHOLDER MEETING “To attend a shareholder meeting of a publicly traded company, you need to own a whopping one share of that company,” says Justin Danhof.

“So if you’re upset at Coca-Cola, I think it’s like $58 that buys you admission to the shareholder meeting.” READ MORE APPLE DOUBLES DOWN ON CHINESE LOVE AFFAIR DURING ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING At Apple’s recent shareholder meeting, FEP questioned executives about apparent forced labor in the company’s supply chain, and asked how they justified this relationship with the culprit — the Chinese Communist Party — when they were so quick to condemn Russia. READ MORE DISNEY’S ‘NOT-AT-ALL-SECRET GAY AGENDA’ UNCOVERED IN LEAKED VIDEOS Top officials of the Walt Disney Company discussed “adding queerness” and “gender nonconforming characters” to children’s programming, amongst a host of other deeply disturbing and wildly inappropriate company objectives, in their recent virtual meeting about Florida’s anti-grooming legislation. READ MORE ‘EQUITY’-BASED DISCRIMINATION AT A RETAILER NEAR YOU “Corporate America’s panicked embrace of ‘equity’ in the summer of 2020 isn’t going to end well for anyone, most particularly the companies that have embraced it the hardest”, comments Scott Shepard, FEP Director. READ MORE THE SEC’S CLIMATE-DISCLOSURE PROPOSAL POLITICIZES CORPORATE OVERSIGHT For nearly a century, the SEC has existed to make markets safe for small, Main-Street investors. One of its tools has been to require companies to disclose information directly relevant to those investors.

While it has often been in error, the SEC has not engaged in overtly political rulemaking. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has changed all that, proposing a rule that would force companies to report about emissions according to hard-left, climate-catastrophist assumptions.

This politicization of corporate oversight is an existential threat to American business. READ MORE CONFRONTING WOKE CAPITALISM “Just boycotting doesn’t make any difference,” FEP Director Scott Shepard told the crowd at CPAC 2022.



A better strategy? Getting in the face of corporate leaders: “Let these people know you’ve had it, and why you’ve had it.” READ MORE LABOR’S CLIMATE AGENDA HARMS EVERYDAY AMERICANS The Biden Administration, and especially the U.S. Department of Labor, do not seem to care that their climate agenda will hurt everyday Americans. READ MORE TAKE ACTION DIRECTV has announced plans to drop One America News Network (OANN) from its offerings. This is an obvious attempt to silence conservative voices.

OANN provides critical news analysis and conservative opinion that is desperately needed due to the extreme liberal bias of most major media outlets.

Let’s stand with OANN and tell DirecTV and AT&T to keep OANN on the air. SIGN THE PETITION