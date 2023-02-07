Conservatives Team Up to Protect Your Investments From Politics

A new Department of Labor rule allows retirement plan managers to factor environment, social and governance (ESG) issues into investment decisions.

That means whoever’s managing your “nest egg” is now allowed to use your money to further a political agenda (and not necessarily YOUR political agenda) rather than to do what you hired that person or firm to do: to grow that nest egg.

Does that fire you up? It should. It fires us up.

And that’s why several of us here at the National Center have signed onto a coalition letter, along with more than 100 other organizations, urging Congress to support new resolutions from U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr that aim to block this new DOL rule and to protect your investments from politicization.

National Center President David Ridenour, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard, Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson and Able Americans Senior Advisor Melissa Ortiz were among those who signed the letter, which urges “every member of the United States Congress to support these resolutions and stop Biden’s ideological embezzling of Americans’ retirement accounts.”