24 Feb 2023 Pointless Climate Disclosures Threaten Corporations

Posted at 11:37h in Environment and Enterprise Institute, Featured, Free Enterprise Project, Global Warming by
Scott Shepard

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), led by Gary Gensler, is finalizing a rule that will — unless defeated in court — require companies to make onerous carbon-emissions disclosures. These disclosures are unlikely either to help the environment or to inform investors about company bottom lines.

Worse, if the rule is allowed to stand, companies will have to report on virtually everything they do, which will cost a fortune and help no one.

