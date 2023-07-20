In support, Project 21’s Emery McClendon wrote:

We need more videos like “TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN.”

Actually Jason Aldean is right, and he’s trying to enforce the concept of commonsense and proper civic actions. Something that every American citizen should cherish. The fact that the Woke want to charge him with producing a racist video is a diversion to stir up hatred and racism. Their sole purpose is destroy our Republic.

Pointing out that a lynching took place at that Court House depicted in the video is an attempt to destroy all of the good deeds that go on there on a daily basis to stir up anger over one alleged event. Democratic Progressive Socialists love to stir the pot.

Small towns are the examples of what every American city should be like.

If the groups that are displayed committing the acts of violence that made the video possible followed good manners there would never have been a need for Jason Aldean to make the video.

The CMT, our Representatives, and every American should be praising him.