20 Jul 2023 Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Calls for Peace, Not Violence
Country music star Jason Aldean’s hit song “Try That in a Small Town” is being called out by the woke mob as racist and a modern-day “Lynching Song” for its anti-lawlessness theme. The song’s video, filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, includes video of the 2020 BLM protests, rioting, flag burnings, looting and attacks on police.
Aldean, who was on stage at the 2017 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas where a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd killing 81 and leaving nearly 900 injured, wrote on Twitter:
These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.
In support, Project 21’s Emery McClendon wrote:
We need more videos like “TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN.”
Project 21’s Michael Austin wrote:
Jason Aldean has struck a chord that’s music to everyone in America except pearl-clutching leftists. Aldean had the audacity to write and perform a song taking a stand against riots and lawlessness. And for that, coastal elites are calling him “racist” and “hateful.”But Jason Aldean was speaking truth to power. Here in most of America, if you burn the American flag, rob and murder, prepared Americans will stop you, whether government permits it or not.Thanks, Jason Aldean, for standing up for common law and common sense.
Adding her thoughts, Project 21’s Director of Membership Donna Jackson wrote:
Project 21’s Charles Butler wrote:
My favorite country song. Relocating from Chicago to Tampa drives home the lyrics. We don’t tolerate car jacking, burning flags, spitting at LEOs — we love God, Countryside and Family.