JPMorgan Chase Targets Anti-Woke Resisters — And Now Their Families Too

“JPMorgan Chase is back to debanking,” writes Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard. “Once again, it’s not providing any explanations. And once again it’s targeting people who dare to question the Left Government/Woke Business conspiracy against liberty.”

In a RealClearMarkets commentary, Scott discusses two of Chase’s recent high-profile victims — Drs. Syed Haider and Joseph Mercola — and notes that Chase has now extended its misdeeds in a disturbing direction:

[T]his time… the ban extends not only to companies, but to individual employees and their families. Unless there’s a terrific, non-partisan, non-censoring reason for all of this, that’s monstrous.

Bad behavior to this degree warrants a congressional investigation, Scott says:

You’re up, American politicians. Time for a full investigation of debanking at JPMorgan Chase and some of the other malefactors of great piles of other people’s wealth, like Bank of America. Find out what’s really going on and why, so that some of the mighty may fall the way of the NatWest CEO.

Read Scott’s entire piece here.