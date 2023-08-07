Scott Shepard: Bob Iger’s Dark Disney Magic: A Wrecking Ball for Wokeness

Benjamin Franklin published a tract in London and Philadelphia in 1773 explaining the Rules by Which a Great Empire May be Reduced to a Small One. As good satire, it offered both humor and warning, but apparently the British no more believed then than now that Americans understand either sarcasm or satire, and so fat King George took it as instruction. He shouldn’t have.

Neither should Bob Iger.

Bob’s quest appears to be turning a massive, globe-bestriding entertainment colossus into a wildly indebted boutique shop. What have been his rules?

First, he bought up great swathes of entertainment companies that had been successful in other hands. These included Lucas Films, Pixar and most recently Fox.

He overpaid heavily for at least the last one, and arguably for nearly everything.

Then he hired (or in the case of Kathleen Kennedy and Lucas Films, allowed to have forced on him) openly, brazenly partisan creative executives, who pushed niche, boutique, leftwing, upper-middle/lower-upper-class urban obsessions into everything that Disney produced, or nearly everything. (I’m reliably told that the Marvel movies aren’t quite as bad, and as a result are doing less badly at the box office.)

Relatedly, these partisan producers and executives happily gave up opportunities that looked profitable and popular, if their niche obsessions weren’t fully incorporated.

Then he reportedly allowed these niche-obsessed executives to push out of Disney anyone who was unwilling to publicly subscribe to the executives’ obsessions for failing to be “team players,” while demanding similar statements of faith from advertisers (e.g., the people who pay the bills), while pushing advertising sales staff to push advertisers to support in particular the most niche-obsessed of Disney’s offerings.

He then pretended to resign as CEO, but he kept his CEO’s office, and stayed right there on the premises, and interfered constantly in his “successor’s” efforts.

Part of that interference was to pressure the successor into picking a fight with the governor and government of the company’s second home state.

He then returned formally as CEO, escalated the fight, and then when it turned out to be a disaster for Disney, admitted the loss but blamed it on the poor hapless guy who for a while was sock puppeted as CEO.

Finally, after returning, he allowed the niche obsession to play out in the parks designed for small children as well.