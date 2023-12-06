With D.C. Crime Out of Control, Congress Must Intervene

As Washington, D.C. crime soars, with local leaders apparently impotent to control it, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are calling upon Congress to intervene. A recent carjacking of an off-duty FBI agent demonstrates that truly no one is safe these days in the nation’s capital.

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper says:

Crime in the nation’s capital is out of control. When even the FBI isn’t safe from life-threatening criminal acts, it is time for Congress to act. The local government has demonstrated that it isn’t up to the task. Members of Congress and commuters from Virginia and Maryland fear coming to the city. And the city’s residents, disproportionately black, suffer most from the unabated violence. How many victims will we need to see before Congress intervenes?

Project 21 Ambassador Auriol Sonia Morris agrees, and ties the problem to the lawlessness at the southern border:

What happened to the female FBI agent on the streets of D.C. is a travesty, and unfortunately just one of many carjackings in our nation’s capital. This is a sign of a deeper problem: the failure by city and federal officials to maintain law and order. The trickle-down effects of the Biden Administration’s total disregard for law and order at our southern border has come right to his doorstep in the nation’s capital. The city’s leaders are apparently taking their cue of doing nothing to fix this grave problem. My colleague, Horace Cooper, hit the nail on the head when he stated, “When even the FBI isn’t safe from life-threatening criminal acts, it is time for Congress to act.” In fact, it is high time for Congress to act regarding the crimes at the border that are being exported nationwide by this administration. We are a nation of laws, and when those laws are disregarded by the branch of government tasked with executing them, then mayhem ensues and it’s the beginning of the end. Crime in our nation’s capital has long been among the highest in the nation, but it has skyrocketed recently with over 900 carjackings so far this year. That’s an indication that no one is “watching the store” and that there is no proverbial “watchman on the wall” watching the city. So, just as President Biden is unable to manage the job of securing the nation, so too are D.C’s leaders incapable of managing the nation’s capital. We need to be very concerned about the increasing crime nationwide and we need our leaders in Congress to act before it is too late.

Project 21 Ambassador Melanie Collette: