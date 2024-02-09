Black Conservatives: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Should Never Replace the National Anthem

In advance of Super Bowl LVIII this weekend, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are voicing their thoughts about Andra Day performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — often referred to as the “Black National Anthem” — during the Super Bowl pregame celebration.

Donna Jackson, Project 21 Director of Membership Development:

If the goal was to divide us, the NFL’s decision to include the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl missed the mark. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written by James Weldon Johnson for the celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12, 1900. Lincoln was a conservative, and no doubt Johnson was inspired by the bravery and courage Lincoln showed in making this country into a great nation. Lincoln refused to allow our great country to become a divided nation, and today that goal is more important than ever. During the Super Bowl, this song should cause us to reflect on the sacrifices Lincoln made to keep these United States as one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for ALL.

Michael Austin, Project 21 Ambassador:

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” once served as a reminder to former slaves to show gratitude and faith to God for their freedom, but its inclusion in the Super Bowl 120 years later is less of a strategic move and more of a desperate Hail Mary to exploitation. The NFL is shamelessly following the leftist playbook, shaming Americans for crimes they didn’t commit and victimizing Americans for injustices they never suffered. It’s a divisive play, where the only trophy hoisted will be an award of resentment and division instead of a celebration of America and a thrilling game we deserve to see.

AK Kamara, Project 21 Ambassador:

The NFL has once again bowed to the pressure of Marxist racial identitarians. The “Black National Anthem” will be performed by Andra Day during the Super Bowl 58 pregame broadcast. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a spiritually deep and powerful hymnal song. FULL STOP. It is NOT the “Black National Anthem.” Nations have national anthems, whereas ethnic and racial groups do not. Performing this song as the “Black National Anthem” destroys the true beauty, meaning and power of the song. The “Black National Anthem” narrative foments racial divide and animosity. Maybe every person opposed to this divisive racial narrative should start taking the knee any time “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is performed under the banner of the “Black National Anthem.” Now that’s not a half bad idea.

Marquita Bushrod, Project 21 Ambassador: