14 Jan 2022 Free Enterprise Project January 2022 Newsletter

Posted at 12:10h in FEP Newsletter by

FREE ENTERPRISE PROJECT (FEP)
TOP 10 VICTORIES OF 2021
FEP has made great strides this year against Woke Capitalism.
Please take a moment to celebrate our victories with us.

DEMAND TRANSPARENCY FROM PFIZER ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE

The FDA has asked a federal judge to allow it to wait until 2076 to fully release documents tied to the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

FEP wants to see Pfizer’s complete documentation within our lifetime. Pfizer has the ability to release this data even while the FDA is dragging its bureaucratic feet. SIGN THE PETITION

BIDEN INCOMPETENCE BY DESIGN?

“The purely incompetent can’t be this programmatically malevolent. So the latter must be working toward something.” writes FEP Director Scott Shepard.
“And what is that something? To crush the self-sufficient and independently-minded middle class. It’s long been understood that a free people must have a strong and thriving middle class.” READ MORE

FEP SEEKS TO PROTECT PENSION HOLDERS FROM LABOR RULE PUTTING LEFT-WING ACTIVIST AGENDA AHEAD OF RETIREMENT FUNDS

“Rather than protecting the future of America’s retirees, the current administration is protecting its liberal climate-change and surface characteristic agenda,” says  FEP’s Sarah Rehberg.
“With study after study showing that ESG considerations all but ensure reduced profits for pension holders, it’s inconceivable that the U.S. Department of Labor would issue a rule effectively requiring pension fund managers and their proxies to spend time researching, investing in, or otherwise voting on ESG initiatives and shareholder resolutions.” READ MORE

UTAH SPEARHEADS STATE FIGHT AGAINST LEFTWING ESG AGENDA

“May we all take some comfort this holiday season knowing there are strong state leaders out there who are unwilling to sit idly by while the federal government unleashes the Grinch to steal their citizens’ retirement funds.” READ MORE

RADICALIZING THE SEC

In his quest to be noticed, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is noticeably making the Securities and Exchange Commission – which is supposed to protect Americans’ investments from harm – into a rubberstamp for left-wing financial schemes that can actually put investments at risk.
FEP Director Scott Shepard calls out Gensler for “consistently” making the SEC “more politicized, biased and rigged.” READ MORE

BRIAN MOYNIHAN IS HIS OWN WORST NIGHTMARE

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan “is a messianic menace, who has become a billionaire running a too-big-to-fail bank, and who now wants to use that bank and its owners’ and clients’ assets to constrain and diminish the lives of his guarantors (American taxpayers) while he remains a master of the universe,” writes FEP Director Scott Shepard. READ MORE
RECENT COMMENTARIES
2021 INVESTOR VALUE VOTER GUIDE
BALANCING THE BOARDROOM
Donating to FEP will provide success in our focus on shareholder activism and the confluence of big government and big business. DONATE


The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.