Members of the Project 21 black leadership network are outraged by these statements, and roundly condemn them and support Israel in its existential fight.

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper:

This behavior is obnoxious and reprehensible. It tells America everything it needs to know about these organizations. They aren’t trying to promote unity or the interests of blacks. Instead these actions reveal that these organizations are co-belligerents in a radical anti-American and antisemitic vision. STOP doing this in the name of black America. You have never represented us, and this proves you never will.

Project 21’s Demetrius Minor:

As American citizens, we must stand firmly and unequivocally with our Jewish brothers and sisters. Acts of terrorism and violence against the Jewish state should be condemned on every front. There is simply no room in our country for those who oppose the existence and freedoms of Israel, our strongest and staunchest ally.

Project 21’s Marie Fischer:

I am not surprised BLM supported the atrocious terrorist activities in Israel. Remember, this is an organization that led numerous riots over the years that caused billions of dollars in damage and cost numerous lives of mostly innocent bystanders, including a retired black police officer in St. Louis. BLM is nothing more than an anarchist organization that has done almost nothing for the black community. They say they side with “oppressed people,” while supporting the murdering and raping of Israeli men, women and children. Where are they on the ethnic cleansing of Jews throughout the Arab/Muslim world? Countries that had vibrant Jewish communities — such as Iraq, Iran, Libya, Morocco, Yemen and Ethiopia — now have few if any. In fact, BLM has accomplished nothing for black America, and it only serves to divide and condone violence and oppression.

Project 21’s Craig DeLuz:

In its support of Hamas, BLM has condoned heinous acts of slaughter of innocent families, vicious assaults and murders against women and decapitation of innocent children. Those who align with BLM need to contemplate whether or not these are the deeds they wish to also embrace through their support of BLM.

Project 21’s David L. Lowery, Jr., copastor of Chicago’s Fernwood Community Outreach Church: