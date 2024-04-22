Biden’s Title IX Rewrite Threatens 50 Years of Advancement in Women’s and Girl’s Sports

The Biden administration is taking away opportunities for young women, and particularly minority women, who compete in sports with a rewrite of Title IX that considers “gender identity” on par with biological sex.

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are appalled by the news.

“I am outraged by the Biden administration’s recent overhaul of Title IX!” says Project 21 Ambassador Melanie Collette, a radio host who discussed this topic with Mike Ferguson this morning on NewsTalkSTL. “This law was a cornerstone for ensuring women’s equal opportunities in education and athletics. Now, with the broadening of its scope to include gender identity, we’re trampling over the rights that women have fought tooth and nail for.

“Thanks to these regulatory changes, this new version of Title IX is now the opposite of inclusive,” Melanie continues. “It destroys the principle of fair play, taking away hard-earned opportunities in women’s sports. How can we stand by and watch as this administration dilutes these protections, ignoring the undeniable biological differences that critically shape athletic competition? Rather than serving all students, this law is now jeopardizing the integrity of women’s sports and will probably lead to its demise as we know it.”

Additional comments by Project 21 ambassadors are below.

Gregory Parker, Ph.D., Project 21 Ambassador and Author:

These final regulations by the Biden Administration don’t strengthen and restore vital protections against sex discrimination as they claim; they actually weaken and replace decades of vital protections for women with delusional, anti-intellectual, myopic gender advocacy. Further, it has been made clear by the Biden Administration that feminism and minorities have been replaced on the pyramid of identity and no longer hold the most powerful ‘infinity stones of wokeness.’ This is to be expected, given that the goal of this rule by this Administration is not to truly help women (whom they cannot define) but to try to strengthen and restore their victimhood coalition for votes. Now minority women and other women’s and girls’ safety will be sacrificed on the altar of men masquerading as women because Biden needs more votes. This absurdity of denying objective truth and reality for a delusion needs to stop!

Patrina Mosley, Project 21 Ambassador:

Biden’s weaponization of Title IX does not make a man a woman, or change XY chromosomes to XX. We should refuse the concept that women and God-given biological truth can ever be erased. But what this administration and the LGBTQ mafia have done is taken opportunities for women to succeed and replaced them with opportunities to be harmed and sexually assaulted. Title IX was a tool to establish hard-fought justice for women of all colors; now it has become a tool for systemic injustice. Women, especially minority women, need to stand against this abuse and refuse to participate in any inequitable endeavor that strips away their chances for success. A new suffragist movement will arise to restore justice back where it belongs if we stand and fight!

Donna Jackson, Project 21 Director of Membership Development:

This administration continues its attack on black families by limiting the economic resources available to underserved communities. Women, the backbone of most minority households, are rapidly being erased. Black women will suffer the most under Biden’s new Title IX policy. Badly needed scholarships for black female athletes will now go primarily to men, not to mention the trauma these young women will face.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

It’s a travesty that the Biden Administration is rewriting a law that clearly delineated that women would have an equal opportunity to succeed in their sports activities. This new addition to Title IX sets up a whole new standard and class of individuals who seek to identify themselves out of the normal gender boundaries that God and society have recognized in every culture known to mankind. This redefining of the law gives an unequal advantage to people who can’t compete with their peers and thus have decided to identify as transgender to achieve success. The new clause is an affront to the meaning of equality. This new addition to the law, and the transgender movement, will rob those who are true boys and girls out of a myriad of life achievements and personal dreams. This Administration needs to rethink this decision.

Patricia Rae (P Rae) Easley, Project 21 Ambassador and hostess of Black Excellence Hour on WVON 1690am Chicago:

American women are under attack by homosexual men. Women-only spaces have been co-opted by men who have stuffed patriarchy into their bras and torpedoed advances in women’s rights in our country. President Biden’s rewrite of Title IX has codified this attack, and American women and those who love them must fight back to ensure the safety of our girl athletes and fairness of their competitions.

Madeline Brame, Project 21 Ambassador and National Victims Rights Advocate:

I have 3 granddaughters who are all 9 years old. I worry about them being sexually exploited and sexually violated in ways they are being taught to accept as being normal and exposed to in school. I pray that most parents across America don’t accept this as the new norm and fight back for the rights of their little girls to live in a society where being sexually violated and exploited by men is still unacceptable.

David L. Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador, Co-Pastor of Fernwood Community Outreach Church of Chicago and Host of “Let the Truth Be Told” on TECNTV.com: