State of the Union, or Fantasyland?

Biden Still “Out of Touch With Reality,” Say Black Conservatives

Washington, D.C. – In response to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address, the second of his troubled presidency, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network noted that the president’s assessment and the true state of the union are polar extremes.

“Honestly, there isn’t really anything President Biden can say that impacts the American people positively. Why? Because the American people have been deeply impacted by a number of hard realities resulting from weak leadership in the White House,” said Project 21 ambassador Joe Mobley. “This includes nationwide economic instability and the rising cost of goods and gas prices, just to name a few. The administration can hardly utter the words ‘recession’ or ‘economic downturn,’ despite the obvious reality in which we live. We also aren’t taken seriously on the international stage, as recently highlighted during the Chinese spy-balloon debacle. Our nation is not headed in the right direction, and the American people are tired of it.”

President Biden portrays weakness when strength is needed. His policies continue to undermine America’s economic engine when we should support it. With each day and seemingly each decision, President Biden loses more support from a base that was historically unflappable. His 72-minute long State of the Union did little to shore up that shrinking base.

“That sounded more like the State of Fantasyland than the State of the Union,” said Project 21 ambassador Craig DeLuz. “President Biden has once again demonstrated just how out of touch he is with reality. Americans are hurting, and their pain is a direct result of his policies. Inflation, crime, illegal immigration and socialist indoctrination in our public schools are all rampant throughout the U.S., and this administration refuses to own its role in these issues.”

“President Biden’s State of the Union address was the cure for insomnia. It was that boring. But don’t be fooled by the facade. His speech warned of energy shortages, IRS persecution and Second Amendment prosecutions, and used false story after false story to push for greater government control,” said Project 21 ambassador Michael Austin. “In one speech, Biden signaled a willingness to violate labor contracts, disrupt insulin supplies, eliminate traditional energy in ten years, tax every penny Americans make and so much more. American families, it’s time to open our eyes to President Biden’s desire for a government takeover.”

“Joe Biden campaigned in 2020 as a centrist and uniter who since then has unfortunately governed like an AOC progressive,” said Project 21 ambassador Christopher Arps. “Despite being filled with tired leftist platitudes, this State of the Union address – and soft 2024 presidential campaign launch – was an attempt to once again fool the American people that he is a moderate. President Biden’s two-year record says otherwise.”

With President Biden facing increasingly stringent scrutiny on topics ranging from the economy to international affairs to his handling of top-secret documents to his questionable involvement with son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, the pressure is mounting from those who once supported him. In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, President Biden’s approval ratings hovered at 40% — just above his all-time low of 36%. Despite a pliant media, the public finds it difficult to imagine how President Biden can steer the nation back to an even keel.

“We face a plethora of calamities as a nation under President Biden’s watch: sky-high inflation, crime, a border crisis-turned-invasion, an emboldened China, the U.S. losing credibility on the world stage, drug overdoses, record-high human trafficking and other policies that have left Americans wondering if anyone is minding the shop. If this continues, we will not have a country for long,” said Project 21 ambassador Auriol Sonia Morris. “America seems to be in freefall economically, morally, constitutionally, domestically and internationally – you name it. We are in the perfect storm. The very essence of who we are as a nation is in the balance. What is the plan, Mr. President?”

“In tonight’s State of the Union address, President Biden claimed that the current unemployment rate of 3.4% is the lowest since 1996. But this rate only measures those who are jobless and seeking unemployment. He did not mention the U6 rate of 7.4%, the number of employable adults who are currently without a job,” said Project 21 ambassador Marie Fischer. “He also neglected to mention that the job participation rate is only 62.4%. The last time we saw a rate that low, outside of the COVID era, was October 1977. Also, 64% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, equivalent to March 2020, the first two weeks of the national COVID quarantine. The January overall inflation rate is 6.45%; food prices are up 10.4%, with egg prices alone up 60% from this time last year. The average gas price peaked at $5.02 last June.

“As he does daily on his Twitter feed, President Biden again claimed tonight that we have a robust U.S. economy. The reality, however, is that the average American family is hurting, more so or equal to the period of the COVID shutdown,” continued Fischer. “The Biden administration is so out of touch from the average American, I cannot see how he can deliver his State of the Union address and think the majority of the American people truly believe him – especially when even 62% of Democrats don’t want him to run again.”

