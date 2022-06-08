THEY’RE “NOT QUOTAS,” SAYS KRAFT HEINZ ABOUT DIVERSITY GOALS
They’re “not quotas,” Kraft Heinz Company executives told us, taking exception to our question.
“I don’t know what else setting percentage-based hiring goals within a particular time frame is if it’s not a quota,” says FEP’s Sarah Rehberg. READ MORE
MARRIOTT DISTANCES ITSELF FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM AGENDA IT FUNDS
Marriott International is spending its investors’ money partnering with the controversial World Economic Forum (WEF), which advocates for transhumanism, abolishing private property and other Orwellian objectives.
Executives told us they could justify this spending, including ritzy Davos vacations for themselves, without personally agreeing with the agenda they’re funding with their shareholders’ money. READ MORE
REGRESSIVE PROGRESSIVE: PROGRESSIVE CEO INDICATES THAT A PERSON’S VIEWPOINT IS DETERMINED BY RACE AND SEX
“Centuries ago, the West figured out that the ultimate minority is the individual, and that we ought to transcend our tribal inclinations to treat each individual accordingly,” says FEP’s Ethan Peck.
“Progressive is using shareholder money to contribute toward the undoing of that centuries-old progress.” READ MORE
NORTHROP GRUMMAN WILL RECONSIDER SPONSORSHIP OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN
This spring FEP has confronted several corporate sponsorsof the Human Rights Campaign, which has been lobbying against parental rights in Florida and elsewhere.
Northrop Grumman said it would reexamine that partnership.
Nordstrom had nothing but glowing things to say about HRC.
Macy’s dodged our question altogether. READ MORE
AFTER TWELVE YEARS IN DAVOS, MORGAN STANLEY CEO CLAIMS NOT TO KNOW WEF AGENDA
Do you mean to tell us that after attending a dozen World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings in Davos, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman still doesn’t know the agenda of the organization his company funds? That’s what he tried to tell us. READ MORE
