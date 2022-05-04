Looking for an easy and effective way to push back against woke corporations? Vote your proxies for any investments you own. FEP has provided this guide to advise you which fights are worth fighting this year. DOWNLOAD AS A PDF
NEW YORK TIMES CHAIRMAN’S VIEWPOINT RESPONSE ‘JUST AS FRAUDULENT AS THE PAPER ITSELF’
“The New York Times Company sees itself as the ministry of truth and makes an intentional effort to hide behind a veil of neutrality and objectivity,” says FEP’s Ethan Peck.
“All we asked of the board was to be transparent about its obvious biases with the shareholders paying their checks. Evidently, that was too much to ask of them.” READ MORE
INVESTORS DENOUNCE LEVI STRAUSS CEO CHIP BERGH FOR ‘PARTISAN TOXICITY’
At the Levi Strauss & Co shareholder meeting, FEP blasted Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh for his unflinchingly leftist policies — discriminatory hiring practices, firing an executive for opinions he didn’t like, opposing election integrity efforts and more. READ MORE
BANK OF AMERICA, CITIGROUP SLAMMED FOR DISCRIMINATORY POLICIES
Both Bank of America and Citigroup, Inc have been discriminating against employees who don’t meet their definition of “diverse.”
We called out both companies as we presented proposals at their annual shareholder meetings. READ MORE
GOLDMAN SACHS, PFIZER AND JOHNSON & JOHNSON HELD ACCOUNTABLE BY SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISTS
We presented proposals at the Goldman Sachs, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson annual shareholder meetings, holding them accountable on left-wing spending and discriminatory “equity” policies. READ MORE
U.S. BANCORP SUPPORTS GROUP THAT WANTS TEACHERS TO DISCUSS SEX WITH KINDERGARTENERS
When we confronted him, U.S. Bank CEO Andy Cecere doubled down on the company’s sponsorship of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a group which has vocally opposed a Florida anti-grooming law that protects young students from inappropriate sexual discussions within the classroom. READ MORE
DISNEY, FLORIDA, AND THE FOLLY OF SPECIAL BUSINESS EXEMPTIONS
Before Florida Gov. DeSantis cut off Disney’s special business exemptions, FEP Director Scott Shepard explained why such privileges are a bad idea in the first place. READ MORE
